https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999726SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264High-angle video of a car assembly line with robotic arms in a modern factory, showcasing advanced manufacturing technology and automation.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.74 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.36 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.59 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.38 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare