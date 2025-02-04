rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999785
Save
Video Info
0:10
29.97 FPS
H.264

Animated cityscape at sunset with a wide-angle view of a highway, capturing a serene, cinematic video style with vibrant colors and soft lighting.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.47 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.61 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.92 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.82 MB

View personal and business license