https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000205SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Moody video scene of a foggy forest road. Captured from a low angle, the perspective draws the viewer into the misty, mysterious atmosphere. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 45.13 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 26.58 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.24 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.75 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare