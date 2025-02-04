https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000213SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video of a sunlit forest road, captured from a high angle, showcasing lush greenery and dappled sunlight for a serene, natural vibe. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 82.91 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 50.4 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 10.53 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.37 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare