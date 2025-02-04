https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000223SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene video capturing a tree-lined road from a low-angle perspective, emphasizing the lush greenery and tranquil atmosphere of the forest path.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 98.14 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 56.05 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 10.6 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.48 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare