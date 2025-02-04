https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000227SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A video captures a winding road through a snow-covered forest, shot from a low angle, emphasizing the towering, frosted trees under a gray sky. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 80.26 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 50.67 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 9.64 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 12.36 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare