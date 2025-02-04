https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000242SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A whimsical video of pink macarons floating against a dreamy sky, captured from a low-angle, emphasizing their delicate texture and pastel colors. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 33.02 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 19.17 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.36 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.85 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare