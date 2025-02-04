https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000323SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle video captures rolling green hills under a clear sky, with layers of distant mountains creating a serene, natural landscape. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 50.22 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 24.46 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.21 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.74 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare