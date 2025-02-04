https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000331SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Animated seascape with rocky cliffs and vibrant blue waters under a cloudy sky. Wide-angle view captures the serene coastal video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.32 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.02 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.74 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIFView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare