https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000334SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264A close-up video angle captures a glowing light bulb hovering over an open book, symbolizing inspiration and knowledge in a warm, blurred background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.63 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.64 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.17 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.04 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare