https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000346SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a person in a suit signing documents on a wooden desk. The camera angle focuses on the hands, emphasizing professionalism.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.04 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.67 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.17 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.07 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare