rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000348
Save
Video Info
0:08
29.97 FPS
H.264

Top-down view of two iced coffee glasses casting long shadows, styled with striped straws, evoking a refreshing summer video vibe. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 14.2 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 6.06 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.2 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.37 MB

View personal and business license