https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000360SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Modern conference room with a large video screen, captured from a wide-angle perspective, highlighting sleek design and natural light.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.25 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.82 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.64 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.48 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare