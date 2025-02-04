rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000375
Save
Video Info
0:10
29.97 FPS
H.264

Aerial view of vibrant watercolor hearts in pink and red hues, creating a romantic and artistic backdrop, ideal for a love-themed video. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 29.22 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 19.11 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.93 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.04 MB

View personal and business license