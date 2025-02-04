https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000385SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Silhouette of a singer with curly hair on stage, vibrant purple and red lights in the background, captured from a side angle, evoking a live video feel.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.72 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.92 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.89 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIFView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare