https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000392SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Back view of five kids in sports jerseys sitting on a bench, captured at sunset. Low-angle shot, ideal for a sports team video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.13 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.83 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.37 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.2 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare