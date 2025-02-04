https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000431SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A heart shape glows amid golden bokeh lights, creating a romantic, dreamy atmosphere. The video uses a soft-focus, straight-on camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.48 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.56 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.9 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.06 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare