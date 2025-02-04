https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000451SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Aerial video captures lush green field from a high angle, showcasing the vast, textured landscape in a serene, sweeping motion.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 116.99 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 73.34 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 15.57 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.52 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare