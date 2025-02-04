https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000454SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Aerial view of a colorful cargo ship at sea, showcasing vibrant containers. The top-down angle adds a dynamic perspective, ideal for a video on global trade.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.19 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.38 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.96 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.95 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare