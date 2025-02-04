rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000454
Save
Video Info
0:10
29.97 FPS
H.264

Aerial view of a colorful cargo ship at sea, showcasing vibrant containers. The top-down angle adds a dynamic perspective, ideal for a video on global trade.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.19 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.38 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.96 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.95 MB

View personal and business license