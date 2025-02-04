https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000461SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle view of lush green hills under a vibrant blue sky with fluffy clouds, resembling a serene animated landscape from a video game.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.78 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.71 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.56 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.44 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare