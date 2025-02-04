https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000463SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Top-down video view of crumpled white paper texture, showcasing abstract design with shadows and creases for a dynamic, artistic effect.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.83 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.89 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.36 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.4 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare