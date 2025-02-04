https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000473SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264Abstract video art with a halftone pattern and monochrome palette. Close-up angle creates a dynamic, textured visual effect.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 93.17 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 58.88 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.67 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.1 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare