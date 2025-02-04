https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000476SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Illustration of a woman's face surrounded by leaves and butterflies, viewed from a frontal angle, resembling a whimsical video game art style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.05 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.96 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.04 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIFView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare