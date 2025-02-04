https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000482SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Aerial view of a cargo ship with colorful containers on the ocean. The video captures the vessel's symmetry and vibrant hues from a top-down angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.56 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.1 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.13 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.05 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare