rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000483
Save
Video Info
0:10
29.97 FPS
H.264

Top-down view of a coffee cup with swirling cream, creating a calming, artistic video effect. Soft, warm tones enhance the soothing style.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.78 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.11 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.42 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.4 MB

View personal and business license