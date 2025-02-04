https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000486SaveSaveVideo Info0:0829.97 FPSH.264A dreamy video concept featuring a fluffy white kitten on pink clouds. Low-angle shot with a starry night sky, creating a whimsical atmosphere. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 10.77 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 5.27 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.21 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare