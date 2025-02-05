https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000945SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A cinematic street view in Paris with wet cobblestones, warm lights, and the Eiffel Tower in the background, captured at eye-level for a video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 51.92 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.24 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.82 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.35 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare