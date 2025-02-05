https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000954SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene garden scene captured at eye level, showcasing vibrant flowers and a pond, perfect for a calming video backdrop with urban buildings in view. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 56.13 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 31.3 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 7.25 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.94 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare