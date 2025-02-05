rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17000964
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Raindrops on a window with blurred city lights create a moody, cinematic atmosphere. Shot from a side angle, perfect for a reflective video scene. Mobile wallpaper ratio.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 39.99 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 25.61 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.42 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.24 MB

View personal and business license