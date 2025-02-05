https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17001122SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Abstract video concept with a swirling purple vortex. Top-down camera angle creates a sense of depth and motion, evoking a mysterious atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.42 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.34 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.84 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.06 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare