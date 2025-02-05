https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17001134SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Abstract video concept with neon sound waves in a dark background. Side angle captures dynamic, flowing lines in purple and blue hues.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.73 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.59 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.22 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare