https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17001152SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Abstract video concept with red bokeh lights scattered across a black background. Shot from a straight-on camera angle for a minimalist effect.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 1.22 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 671.36 KBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 156.87 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 261.7 KBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare