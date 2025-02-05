https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17001153SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Abstract video of glowing green bokeh lights against a dark background, captured from a low angle, creating a dreamy, ethereal atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.15 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.57 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.53 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.36 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare