https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17001156SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aesthetic video of warm bokeh lights against a dark background, captured from a low angle, creating a dreamy, abstract ambiance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 7.16 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.9 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.4 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 1.31 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare