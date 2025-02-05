https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17001186SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up shot of delicate blue flowers against a soft pastel background, ideal for a calming video with a serene, minimalist style. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 11.47 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 5.13 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.25 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.71 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare