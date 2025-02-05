https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17001188SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a delicate blue hydrangea against a soft gradient background, captured from a slightly tilted angle for an artistic touch. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 6.44 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 3.75 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 897.14 KBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare