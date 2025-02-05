https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17001201SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A mysterious, foggy castle looms over an arched stone bridge. Shot from a low angle, the scene evokes a cinematic, gothic video atmosphere. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 21.93 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 12.73 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.06 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.3 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare