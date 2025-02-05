https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17001223SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A close-up, top-down view of a single blue flower against a misty background, creating a serene, dreamlike video aesthetic. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 20.21 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 10.62 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.07 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.14 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare