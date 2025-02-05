https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17001224SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Futuristic 3D location pin with neon blue highlights on a reflective surface. Low-angle shot, perfect for a tech-themed video or presentation.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.87 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.44 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.85 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.18 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare