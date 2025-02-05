https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17001225SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A 3D transparent thumbs-up icon with a digital circuit pattern, captured from a side angle, set against a dark background with a video-like light streak.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.44 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.21 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.07 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.55 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare