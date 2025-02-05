https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17001227SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A 3D yellow smiley face with a glossy finish floats against a dark background. The side angle gives a dynamic video game-like appearance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.35 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.14 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.67 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 1.91 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare