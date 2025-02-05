https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17001228SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A low-angle video shot of a glowing yellow smiley face on a black background, creating a futuristic and minimalistic style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.98 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.46 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.74 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.38 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare