https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17001235SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A 3D-rendered red heart with circuit patterns, symbolizing technology and emotion. Low-angle shot, suitable for a futuristic video theme.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.59 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.77 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.02 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.51 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare