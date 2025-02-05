https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17001245SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Modern minimalist home exterior with wooden deck and large glass windows. Low-angle shot captures lush greenery. Ideal for architectural video content.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 57.87 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 30.9 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.31 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.48 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare