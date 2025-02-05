https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17001278SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A lively group discussion captured in a video, featuring a woman speaking passionately. Shot from a low angle, highlighting her expressive gestures.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.38 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.93 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.28 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.04 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare