rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17001296
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Elegant ballet dancer in a white tutu captured in a wide-angle shot, spotlight highlighting her graceful pose on stage, reminiscent of a performance video.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 11.89 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.39 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 667.24 KB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 2.86 MB

View personal and business license