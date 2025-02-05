https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17001300SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene video scene of a cozy cabin amidst lush greenery at dusk, captured from a low angle, highlighting the tranquil forest ambiance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 45.98 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.06 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.56 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.26 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare