https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17001303SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A glowing blue lotus on a rock in a dark cave, captured from a low angle. The mystical ambiance resembles a fantasy video game scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.97 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.97 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.18 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.29 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare