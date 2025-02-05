https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17001304SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A mystical cave scene with a glowing blue lotus on water. Low-angle shot creates an enchanting atmosphere, ideal for a fantasy video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 41.2 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.9 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.29 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.7 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare