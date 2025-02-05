https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17001324SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of golden liquid splashing, captured from a low angle. The abstract style highlights fluid dynamics and shimmering textures.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 52.48 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 32.16 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 10.11 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.92 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare